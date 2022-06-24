Twitter has become an outlet for sorrow & rage after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

In a reversal no less shocking after a draft opinion had been released months earlier, the Supreme Court today overturned the landmark Roe v Wade decision granting women the constitutional right to abortion. The procedure will be effectively banned in several states. The decision from the conservative majority opens the door to other reversals, including protections for same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships, and contraception.

Reactions were fast and furious on social media.

THE SUPREME COURT HAS OVERTURNED ROE V. WADE, ELIMINATING THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO ABORTION.https://t.co/ZNYRs3QnpJ — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 24, 2022

Breyer/Sotomayor/Kagan: "With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent." From Roe … to Sorrow. It truly is sad. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 24, 2022

Clarence Thomas writes, in a concurring opinion, that the Supreme Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell — the rulings that now protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 24, 2022

Pence calls for a national abortion ban https://t.co/VylxxweJak — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 24, 2022

#NEW from @SpeakerPelosi: “This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November.” — Amy Lu (@amylunews) June 24, 2022

As a single mom, I know how big a decision it is to start or grow a family. Today’s ruling takes that decision away from parents and gives it to politicians. — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) June 24, 2022

Sometimes I think this country has lost its fucking mind and then I worry this is all just a regression to the mean.

💔#VoteThemOut #ExpandSCOTUS — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 24, 2022

In addition to the human right to bodily autonomy, a main reason abortion was legalized in the 70s was because MILLIONS of women risked death from unsafe, illegal abortions every year. That will happen again. — Tom Bellino 🏳️‍🌈💞🏳️‍⚧️ (@tombellino) June 24, 2022

In the face of this dark post-Roe reality, I have three words: Hold onto hope. Do not give into despair. Here’s how I’m staying in the fight: pic.twitter.com/DqbZRKxCID — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 24, 2022

fuck they did it. — Marke B. (@supermarke) June 24, 2022

They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

Until my last breath, I will fight this hatred for women. — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) June 24, 2022

Today’s decision is the culmination of a 50 year project by GOP operatives, religious fundamentalists, billionaire oligarchs, & right-wing media. Work, donate, vote!!!#RoeVsWade #Dobbs — Al Franken (@alfranken) June 24, 2022

Alito just killed a lot of women. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 24, 2022

This is soul-crushing. We will not go backwards. We will not give up. We must never give up. Republicans have spent decades packing the courts, even stealing two seats. It is now up to the people and our elected representatives to defend our fundamental rights. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) June 24, 2022

This was never ever about “States rights.” https://t.co/UuyTsJuxPP — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 24, 2022

Breyer, Sotomayor, Kagan response is blunt and stark, "Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result

of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s

rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens." — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) June 24, 2022

Trying very hard to turn despair into anger, resolve, solidarity, and a promise to myself to put more of my energy and effort into making them rue this day. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) June 24, 2022

Welcome to the wild fuckin west, y’all. Giddy the hell up to that voting booth in November. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) June 24, 2022

A friendly reminder that five out of six conservative Justices on the Supreme Court were appointed by Presidents that lost the popular vote. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 23, 2022

Elections have repercussions! 6-3 court leading us to the Handmaid’s Tale can all be traced to the “I’m gonna sit this one out” folks of the 2016 elections. — MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) June 23, 2022