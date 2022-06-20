Pride In Pictures: A Canadian pride

For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Related: Pride In Pictures: The mysterious photobomber

Name: Brian Bogdan

Location: Saskatoon, SK

Caption: This was my first Pride in Saskatoon. It was special because I was not out at work and I still participated in the parade. It went past my work and parts were televised. I was proud to be in the parade! I am on the right and my partner of 28 years is on the left.