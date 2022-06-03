Pride In Pictures: Our anniversary spot is where pride is held

For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Name: Lauren Vara-Good

Location: Denver, CO

Caption: This is the road my wife and I had our first date on, Colfax in Denver, CO. We have been attending the Pride festivities in Denver now for the past 10 years which are held on Colfax! This is our love street!