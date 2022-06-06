Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ban kids from going to drag shows & “strip clubs”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took at shot at drag queens, comparing them to strippers and saying that “it should be illegal to take children” to see either.

“And there should be no federal funding for any school that intentionally confuses children about gender/sexuality,” she wrote earlier today, not pointing to any teacher who is doing this. “Any teacher or school employee caught doing so should be fired and lose all benefits.”

Greene then wrote that she “could care less what 2 consenting adults do sexually, nor do a judge,” but then implied that wearing a dress in front of a child is “adults training children sexually, both mentally & physically.”

“We must protect children from child grooming predators & abusers in every way possible,” she wrote.

Greene did not say exactly what she was referring to, but she was likely discussing a gay bar in Dallas that held a family-friendly Pride Month event where kids attended a drag show.

Conservative Christian protestors swarmed the event and shouted obscenities at the children in attendance, but even those who sought to catch it on video to put the event in a negative light just caught fully clothed drag queens not doing anything sexual.

“I only have one question, why do you want to put an axe wound in between your son’s legs?’ one protester shouted through a bullhorn.

“We’ve got kids here, please go away,” a parent responded.

“That’s the point,” the man responded.

This is far from the first time Greene has attacked drag queens and implied that simply wearing the clothes of a different gender is a sexual act that is inappropriate for children to even know about.

Last year, Greene called for the arrest of a drag queen after sharing a far-right media article that claims to show “children at a drag club in [Los Angeles] being paraded across the stage by a drag queen urging them to pose and strut for cash.”

“Someone should be arrested and charged!” she declared, sharing the article from Ian Miles Cheong, described as a right-wing “provocateur” who has been criticized for mischaracterizing or spreading misinformation.

Before she was in Congress, Greene got involved in politics by protesting drag queens.

She complained about a Drag Queen Story Time in Georgia on Facebook in 2019, writing: “Trans does not mean gender change, it just means a gender refusal and gender pretending. Truth is truth, it is not a choice!!!”

She then went to the event and confronted a library worker, recording her confrontation where she asked the worker why they were hosting “an event that went against her personal beliefs as a taxpayer.” She also posted another rambling 90-minute video from the library where she attacked the drag queen at the event.

“That’s the abomination that just read four children’s books to children in our public library here in Alpharetta, Georgia,” Greene said as she filmed the kids listening to the story.

“I do not hate or have any ill will against that man. I just don’t like that gender confusion being put on young children,” she continued.

“Now the Christians are the bad guys. We’re the bad guys,” she said. “Because we’re the protesters and we’re being hateful and we’re the ones that are the bad guys because we’re hating on people because we don’t want our children brainwashed and confused. So ridiculous.”

