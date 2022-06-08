Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for believing fake doctor named “Dr. Lyle P. Lysol”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is enraged that Twitter labeled the parody account of Dr. Lyle P. Lysol "misleading."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is outraged that a tweet got labeled “misleading” on Twitter… and that tweet was from a parody account called “Dr. Lyle P. Lysol MD.”

“WHY is this tweet labeled misleading Twitter?” Greene demanded to know.

Dr. Lysol’s tweet said that 82% to 97% of pregnant women lost their babies due to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is not true.

“45 % of the 270 pregnant mothers reported adverse clinical events and more than 60% of these were serious,” Lysol wrote, referring to “a Pfizer document.”

Dr. Lysol was paraphrasing anti-vaccine advocate Naomi Wolf, who was erroneously discussing a 55,000 page document dump from the FDA. Her claims have already been debunked.

“Pfizer should be investigated immediate,” Greene tweeted. “So should Twitter and any other social media app, media company, tech company, and anyone else who continues to manipulate/hide information about covid vaccines.”

“Remove the label, Twitter.”

She apparently didn’t read Dr. Lysol’s bio, which says that he’s part of the “Fake Doctors Alliance” and is a “professional fake doctor” and “not a doctor.” The account parodies medical misinformation, and the name is a reference to Donald Trump’s suggestion that people inject cleaners like Lysol and bleach as a cure for COVID-19.

Commenters were not kind in Greene’s responses.

