Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for believing fake doctor named “Dr. Lyle P. Lysol”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is outraged that a tweet got labeled “misleading” on Twitter… and that tweet was from a parody account called “Dr. Lyle P. Lysol MD.”

“WHY is this tweet labeled misleading Twitter?” Greene demanded to know.

Related: GOP Lt. Governor says God made men “big & hairy & ugly” to “scare away” predator-teachers in schools

Dr. Lysol’s tweet said that 82% to 97% of pregnant women lost their babies due to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is not true.

“45 % of the 270 pregnant mothers reported adverse clinical events and more than 60% of these were serious,” Lysol wrote, referring to “a Pfizer document.”

Dr. Lysol was paraphrasing anti-vaccine advocate Naomi Wolf, who was erroneously discussing a 55,000 page document dump from the FDA. Her claims have already been debunked.

“Pfizer should be investigated immediate,” Greene tweeted. “So should Twitter and any other social media app, media company, tech company, and anyone else who continues to manipulate/hide information about covid vaccines.”

“Remove the label, Twitter.”

WHY is this tweet labeled misleading @Twitter? Pfizer should be investigated immediately. So should Twitter and any other social media app, media company, tech company, and anyone else who continues to manipulate/hide information about covid vaccines. Remove the label @Twitter pic.twitter.com/LZmhqtMkOc — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 6, 2022

She apparently didn’t read Dr. Lysol’s bio, which says that he’s part of the “Fake Doctors Alliance” and is a “professional fake doctor” and “not a doctor.” The account parodies medical misinformation, and the name is a reference to Donald Trump’s suggestion that people inject cleaners like Lysol and bleach as a cure for COVID-19.

Commenters were not kind in Greene’s responses.

For starters this was debunked as BS many months ago. — Secret Society Sally (@Kats_GA) June 6, 2022

I guess you think Dr Lyle is a reputable source. pic.twitter.com/qsNUvF5ZHC — Jill Trottier (@JillTrot) June 6, 2022

Marge thought a guy named Dr Lysol was real… pic.twitter.com/jf6yWweBnd — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) June 6, 2022

It’s labeled “misleading” because Twitter is trying to be polite and not call it “ridiculous lies.” — Kira Martin (@KiwordsKira) June 6, 2022

Say it ain't so🙀😱🤯 You mean

Dr. Lyle P. Lysol MD isn't a real doctor. I, for one, have been mislead. Thank you for the label twitter 😏 — Vax+boost=life🌻💙 (@TracyBehr2) June 6, 2022

Why is there no misleading label on your account ? — G (@G17415680) June 6, 2022

With a name like that, you can tell he isn't a real doctor. But I guess you need someone else to tell you that. — Linda Szymoniak 🐈🐶🐶🌻 (@Urdchan) June 6, 2022

It’s labeled misleading because it isn’t true. For people who claim to hate being lied to, you sure don’t seem to have a problem with it. — Dylan Kaiser ☮️ 🏳️‍🌈 #IStandWithUkraine (@DylanMasondbk) June 6, 2022

Um… why I’m not surprised that MTG doesn’t understand why an article saying “97% of pregnant women lost their babies” may be completely wrong hahaha my god… :/ — Alex (@Vizekonig) June 6, 2022