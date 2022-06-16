Lauren Boebert tried to make a clever joke but Twitter turned it back on her

U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Gage Skidmore

U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attacked transgender people on Twitter yesterday, using the word “female” as a noun in her defense of cis-womanhood.

“Dear men, you will never be woman enough to be a female,” Boebert wrote.

Related: “Comically evil” Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert voted against bone marrow transplants

People in the replies had fun turning her tweet’s format back at her.

Dear Lauren Boebert, you will never be smart enough to be clever — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 15, 2022

Dear Lauren, you will never be honorable enough to be a decent human being. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 15, 2022

Dear Lauren, you will never be popular enough to be re-elected. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 15, 2022

Dear Lauren, you'll never have a second term. Signed, America — Steph Van Vlack (@steph_van_vlack) June 15, 2022

Dear Lauren, you will never be human/humane enough to enter the kingdom of heaven. Amen — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 15, 2022

Boebert has long used her platform on Twitter to attack transgender people’s identities.

And her platform is big: she has 1.4 million followers, more than most first-year Congressmembers. For comparison, out Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) has 150,000 followers and out Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) has 86,000 followers, and both started their tenures in Congress at the same time as Boebert.

“My pronoun is ‘Patriot,'” she tweeted last year, mocking the practice of sharing one’s pronouns.

Several months later, she shared a picture of Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, who is out as transgender, and wrote “Welcome to woke medicine, America.”

“I identify as non-Bidenary,” she wrote earlier this year. She thought that joke was so funny that she put it on merch and is selling it on her campaign site.

“I pray someone in our country’s ‘leadership’ is more concerned about Putin than pronouns,” she wrote last month.