George Takei slams GOP Congressman busted giving tour to Capitol rioter. He nailed it

Out actor George Takei didn’t use too many words to show how he feels about Rep. Barry Loudermilk’s (R-GA) ever-changing story about allegedly leading a reconnaissance tour for insurrectionists just before the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Yesterday, the House January 6 committee asked Loudermilk to explain why there is surveillance footage of him giving a group a tour through the Capitol complex on January 5, where several people in the group can be seen taking pictures of security checkpoints, stairs, and hallways that would not be not interesting to the average tourist.

One man later attended the riot on January 6 and made statements threatening Democratic leaders.

“There’s no escape Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler. We’re coming for you. We’re coming in like white on rice, for Pelosi, Nadler, Schumer, even you AOC. We’re coming to take you out, and pull you out by your hairs,” the man said in video clips obtained by the committee, referring to several Democratic leaders.

Republicans have long denied that the accusation that they were giving MAGA rioters reconnaissance tours before the January 6 insurrection.

“There were no tours, no large groups, no one with MAGA hats on,” a House Republican staffer told The Hill in February when the January 6 committee started asking for security footage of the day before the riot.

In May, Loudermilk joined House Republicans in filing an ethics complaint against Democrats for “alleging – without evidence – that Members of Congress led reconnaissance tours of the United States Capitol on January 5, 2021.”

Loudermilk later said that the people he took on a tour of the Capitol were not involved in the riot the following day.

Now that there is video evidence that at least one person was, Loudermilk is telling the media that his tour group was just taking pictures of “the little trains” and that there was a “golden eagle sconce” near one of the stairwells that the man in his tour group was taking a picture of.

“First he said there was no tour and filed an ethics complaint against Democrats who questioned him,” Takei tweeted, catching his audience up on the Loudermilk news. “Then he said it was just a family with children. Now he says the tour participants were taking pictures of pointless things, and not the stairwells and security systems.”

The Star Trek actor summed up his reaction in one word: “Right….”