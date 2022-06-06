Conservative Christians want to cancel Pizza Hut for recommending LGBTQ books

According to supporters of a new Pizza Hut boycott, the restaurant chain is grooming pre-K kids into a gay lifestyle via a literacy program that the company supports.

BOOK IT!, a free reading incentive program for PreK-6th grade classrooms, parents, and homeschool families sponsored by the pizza chain, is recommending two books on its site that have conservatives upset: Big Wig, described on the BOOK IT! site as a “wonderful read-aloud” that “celebrates the universal childhood experience of dressing up and the confidence that comes with putting on a costume; and Be Amazing: A History of Pride.

.@pizzahut sponsors a program which incentivizes kids in PreK-6th grade to read books. This week, one of their suggested books is “Big Wig.” A book about a child who becomes a drag performer. pic.twitter.com/5FTQC5ubCo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

The book was promoted as part of Pizza Hut’s “Camp Book It!” program, which runs during the summer. Participants in Pre-K-6th grade can receive a personal pan pizza as a reward for meeting their reading goal.

Chaya Raichik, who runs the LibsofTikTok account, sparked the controversy when she denounced Big Wig‘s inclusion on the BOOK IT! reading list last week.

The book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, describes Big Wig like this: “In the spirit of Julián Is a Mermaid, this irrepressible picture book celebrates drag kids, individuality, and self-confidence from the perspective of a fabulous wig!”

“When a child dresses in drag to compete in a neighborhood costume competition, he becomes B. B. Bedazzle! A key part of B.B. Bedazzle’s ensemble is a wig called Wig. Together they are an unstoppable drag queen team! But Wig feels inadequate compared to the other, bigger wigs. When Wig flies off B. B.’s head, she goes from kid to kid instilling confidence and inspiring dreams in those who wear her.”

Reaction online was swift, with several prominent conservatives calling for a boycott.

Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 3, 2022

Paranoid homophobic bigots think Pizza Hut is forcing inappropriate material on children, adding Big Wig to their reading collection.

