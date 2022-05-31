Marjorie Taylor Greene says straight people will soon be extinct

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) latest podcast had plenty of anti-LGBTQ content to feed her listeners. And each time she spoke, it just got more bizarre.

First, the Congresswoman falsely claimed that the demented Texas man who shot and killed elementary school students was transgender. But then she claimed that straight people were going extinct.

Greene wondered why there were so many young people identifying as part of the LGBTQ community lately and suggested that it was a conspiracy to make the entire country queer.

“They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans. Just generation, generation. Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.”

The far-right has been pushing the old stereotype lately that LGBTQ people are recruiting or “turning” children queer. Until Greene’s claim, it has largely focused on the uptick in young people who don’t identify as cisgender.

There has also been an increase in the number of people who say they are left-handed. In both cases, the reason is that people have come to accept both left-handed people and transgender folks, lowering the amount of stigma.

She rebutted the assertion that white supremacist groups are “the most dangerous terrorists” by saying that “some of the most dangerous people in America are trans-terrorists.”

The dubious claims continued when she warned listeners that monkeypox is “really only transmitted through gay sex.” It is not. The disease can be spread through sex but is not a sexually transmitted infection. Close contact with lesions, bodily fluids, and respiratory droplets of infected people or animals can spread the illness.

She added that “monkeypox can clearly jump from person to person” because “monkeys jump from tree to tree” in a stunning bit of medical malpractice.

