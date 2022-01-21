Life

The internet explodes in laughter as M&Ms announces new “inclusive” characters

No one in all of human history has ever looked at a f--king M&M and said "I don't feel represented."
M&Ms
Photo: Shutterstock

Comedian Vinny Thomas roasted M&Ms for its recent announcement that the M&M characters are going to be revamped to be more “inclusive,” and the rest of the internet exploded in mockery of the awkward attempt at corporate inclusivity.

Taking its candy commercials very seriously, Mars Inc. announced yesterday that its M&M characters that appear in ads will have “more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.”

The green M&M, for example, will wear sneakers “to reflect her effortless confidence” and the brown M&M will wear sensible kitten heels instead of her previous high heels to show that she is sensible. The red M&M will be less bossy and the orange M&M will “acknowledge his anxiety.”

The company will also have the skin color on the characters’ arms and legs match their candy shells instead of the white-people flesh tone in their previous design.

The changes were immediately mocked online, and Thomas joined in the fun.

“So you’re welcome, feminists, the green M&M is no longer a perfect 10,” he joked. “But don’t worry, the green M&M, just like the rest of the M&M cast, will still be mostly butt-ass naked.”

He wasn’t the only one making fun of Mars Inc.’s seriousness.

