The internet explodes in laughter as M&Ms announces new “inclusive” characters

Comedian Vinny Thomas roasted M&Ms for its recent announcement that the M&M characters are going to be revamped to be more “inclusive,” and the rest of the internet exploded in mockery of the awkward attempt at corporate inclusivity.

Taking its candy commercials very seriously, Mars Inc. announced yesterday that its M&M characters that appear in ads will have “more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.”

The green M&M, for example, will wear sneakers “to reflect her effortless confidence” and the brown M&M will wear sensible kitten heels instead of her previous high heels to show that she is sensible. The red M&M will be less bossy and the orange M&M will “acknowledge his anxiety.”

The company will also have the skin color on the characters’ arms and legs match their candy shells instead of the white-people flesh tone in their previous design.

The changes were immediately mocked online, and Thomas joined in the fun.

“So you’re welcome, feminists, the green M&M is no longer a perfect 10,” he joked. “But don’t worry, the green M&M, just like the rest of the M&M cast, will still be mostly butt-ass naked.”

We are making a few changes to M&M’s pic.twitter.com/hL50gigYHD — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) January 21, 2022

He wasn’t the only one making fun of Mars Inc.’s seriousness.

they told green m&m she couldn't go to euphoria high school anymore pic.twitter.com/IOVqGVZmlC — alex (@alex_abads) January 20, 2022

I am a single issue voter and my issue: KEEP THE GREEN M&M A HOT SEXY LADY — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) January 20, 2022

They gave anxiety to an m & m. pic.twitter.com/xhSgsGbWDh — matt christman (@cushbomb) January 21, 2022

100% here for a sneakerhead m&m we are an oppressed community that deserves representation pic.twitter.com/CG4VHcZLla — drip posting (@paradoomer) January 20, 2022

I have literally never eaten an M&M because always I found their characters outdated and offensive. Can’t wait to finally try one https://t.co/LrjbmqKV2V — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) January 20, 2022

No one in all of human history has ever looked at a fucking M&M and said "I don't feel represented." pic.twitter.com/mH4OxQaso6 — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) January 20, 2022

"It doesn't matter if you're black, white, trans or nonbinary––we at M&M's would love to get rich by giving you type 2 diabetes." You gotta love Corporate Woke. lmao pic.twitter.com/lQYnjNn9j9 — Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) January 20, 2022