Madison Cawthorn gets mocked for not knowing what pronouns are

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is getting mocked on Twitter for not quite understanding what pronouns are while trying to mock the practice of sharing one’s pronouns.

“My preferred pronouns are: MA/GA,” Cawthorn wrote, referring to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Related: Lesbian minister announces she will challenge seditionist Congressman Madison Cawthorn

My preferred pronouns are: MA/GA — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) December 18, 2021

Earlier this year, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), another far-right member of Congress, was mocked for saying “My pronoun is ‘Patriot.'”

People were similarly unimpressed with Cawthorn.

Massachusetts and Georgia? Ok then — PhoenixIsRising @25008 (@mrpatrickdurbin) December 18, 2021

Maddie's daycare home schooling, fails him again He doesn't understand the definition of a pronoun — 1Tblair (@1Tblair) December 18, 2021

I too like making fun of marginalized groups — Bernard Sullivan (@bernardsull) December 18, 2021

Massachusetts and Georgia? States that each have two Democratic Senators! You're so bipartisan, Madison. It's a Christmas miracle! — Kat 4 Obama (@Kat4Obama) December 19, 2021

Your pronoun should be pic.twitter.com/WokC83bmrW — Jason Berube 🇺🇸 (@Jason_Berube) December 18, 2021

Get a second joke please — Schadenfreude {She/Her, They/Them} (@Dyst0piaSystem) December 18, 2021

So non-binary? — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) December 19, 2021

Cawthorn is an opponent of LGBTQ rights. Earlier this year, he voted against the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to existing federal civil rights legislation, banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination in employment, credit, housing, and other areas.

He claimed that the bill would restrict parents’ rights when it comes to health care for their transgender children, something that was not in the bill. In fact, several states tried to pass bills to ban doctors from providing medically appropriate gender affirming care to transgender minors, and Cawthorn never spoke out against them.

The bill did not contain funding for abortion either.