Madison Cawthorn gets mocked for not knowing what pronouns are

The internet is having a field day with the Republican congressman.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn
Rep. Madison CawthornPhoto: Gage Skidmore

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is getting mocked on Twitter for not quite understanding what pronouns are while trying to mock the practice of sharing one’s pronouns.

“My preferred pronouns are: MA/GA,” Cawthorn wrote, referring to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Earlier this year, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), another far-right member of Congress, was mocked for saying “My pronoun is ‘Patriot.'”

People were similarly unimpressed with Cawthorn.

Cawthorn is an opponent of LGBTQ rights. Earlier this year, he voted against the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to existing federal civil rights legislation, banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination in employment, credit, housing, and other areas.

He claimed that the bill would restrict parents’ rights when it comes to health care for their transgender children, something that was not in the bill. In fact, several states tried to pass bills to ban doctors from providing medically appropriate gender affirming care to transgender minors, and Cawthorn never spoke out against them.

The bill did not contain funding for abortion either.

