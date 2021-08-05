Marjorie Taylor Greene caught on hidden camera telling fans to shoot COVID-19 workers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) laughs when asked if she feels any responsibility for the deaths caused by her vaccine misinformation. Photo: Screenshot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was caught on video telling her fanatical supporters to shoot vaccine workers.

Video recorded secretly by someone in the crowd at the July 23 event in Alabama was given to the liberal David Pakman Show where it was broadcast this week, showing just how far Greene wants her followers to go to stop the COVID-19 vaccine.

“You lucky people in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear you might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation,” the staunchly anti-LGBTQ Congressmember said, getting cheers from the crowd for that sorry statistic. (Recent Mayo Clinic numbers show that Alabama is currently the fifth worst state for COVID-19 vaccinations.)

Then she called out a White House initiative to help local community door-to-door campaigns that are giving information on how the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and where and when people can get vaccinated. The initiatives are not forcibly vaccinating people but are helping bring people more information, especially to people of color and low-income communities.

Despite the innocuous nature of the program, it has been subject to wild misrepresentations from the right. Anti-vaxxers have been particularly prone to criticizing the program.

Greene herself has been an outspoken critic of the campaigns, and here she explained that that’s because they might ask people basic questions like their name and address.

“Well, Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys,” she said. “He’s going to be sending one of his police state friends to your front door, knock on the door, write down your name, your address, your family members’ names, your cell phone numbers, probably ask for your Social Security number, and whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.”

But she took it one step further and encouraged violence against the community workers, suggesting the crowd shoot the community organizers.

“Yeah, well, what they don’t know is in the South we all love our Second Amendment rights, and we’re not really big on strangers showing up at our front door, are we? They might not like the welcome they get,” she said, getting cheers and applause from the crowd.

Greene then made a joke that implied that she still believes President Joe Biden stole millions of ballots from Donald Trump as well as the 2020 presidential election, saying she wanted to talk about how someone who wasn’t elected is making bad decisions, “and I’m not talking about Joe Biden.”

She accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of sending money to “the Wuhan lab” to create the COVID-19 virus.

“He funded COVID-19!” she told the crowd. “That is his baby. That is his experiment. And he’s getting to watch it in the real world like a live television show. He has the front-row seat.”

Needless to say, there is no evidence to support the idea that Fauci helped create the COVID-19 virus in order to watch over four million people die worldwide.

Moreover, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has said that there is “wide scientific consensus” that COVID-19 was not “manmade or genetically modified.”