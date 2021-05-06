Marjorie Taylor Greene hints that Kevin McCarthy is gay on Tucker Carlson’s show

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tries to justify her behavior before being stripped of her committee assignments. Photo: Screenshot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tries to justify her behavior before being stripped of her committee assignments. Photo: Screenshot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation program last night and insinuated that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is gay.

The two joked that he is in a relationship with Republican pollster Frank Luntz. Luntz has been critical of former President Donald Trump.

Greene told Carlson the things she learned after coming to Washington, D.C. and seeing the inner workings of Congress with a long list of complaints and exaggerations. Carlson, however, couldn’t resist trying to one-up her when the conversation turned to McCarthy.

“Were you shocked to learn they share a toothbrush or are roommates or whatever?” he asked.

“I was more curious, like, who gets the top bunk and who gets the bottom bunk,” she responded.

In a statement earlier this week, McCarthy’s office said that his living arrangements with Luntz are only temporary.

“Because of the pandemic, McCarthy has rented a room in Washington at a fair market price from Frank,” the statement said.

The living arrangement has drawn criticism because Luntz is a lobbyist.

Greene has been at the forefront of opposition to LGBTQ equality in Congress.

She introduced a bill to ban the rainbow flag from flying at U.S. embassies and co-sponsored an anti-trans bathroom bill.

She introduced multiple motions to shut down Congress just before it debated the Equality Act, which would ban anti-LGBTQ discrimination. The motions didn’t pass, but they forced her colleagues to vote on the pointless motions and ate up over an hour of debate time to make the point that LGBTQ discrimination should remain legal. She called the Equality Act “DISGUSTING, IMMORAL, AND EVIL” in a statement.

Greene, whose career in politics started by protesting Drag Queen Story Hours, put up a sign that said “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust The Science!’” in response to Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) putting up a transgender flag outside of her office. Newman’s child is transgender.

McCarthy, when he’s not in D.C., lives with his wife Judy in Bakersfield, California.