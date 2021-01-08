Literally every LGBTQ House member is calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment

Washington, DC - January 6, 2021: Pro-Trump protester with Christian Cross seen during rally around at Capitol building Photo: Shutterstock

All nine of the out LGBTQ members of the U.S. House of Representatives have publicly called for Donald Trump to be impeached following Wednesday’s MAGA riots at the Capitol, with Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) among the Democrats taking the lead.

Democrats are accusing Trump of inciting violence against Congress by making statements that encouraged the crowd to raid and loot Congress. The rioters came armed and brought bombs into Congress, instigating a violent confrontation with police that left five dead.

Cicilline, Jones, and other members of the House – including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) – are leading the effort to remove Trump from office. Even though there aren’t that many days left before Biden’s inauguration, a resolution would show condemnation of Trump’s attacks on Congress, remove him from office so he can’t do anything extreme in the next two weeks, and squash a potential run for president in 2024.

Articles of impeachment that Cicilline is circulating accuse Trump of making false statements about winning the election and false claims of voter fraud in an attempt to “subvert and obstruct” Congress from certifying the election’s results. The resolution calls him a “threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution.”

“He also willfully made statements that encouraged – and foreseeably resulted in – imminent lawless action at the Capitol,” a version of the resolution that Cicilline tweeted earlier states.

NEW: I am circulating Articles of Impeachment that @RepTedLieu, @RepRaskin and I have prepared to remove the President from office following yesterday's attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/b92GL9Ap33 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 7, 2021

A version of the resolution on Rep. Omar’s website accuses Trump of making false statements about the election that encouraged violence against Congress, framing Trump’s rhetoric as an attack by one branch of government against another.

“On January 6th, 2021, President Trump encouraged individuals to travel to Washington, District of Columbia with the sole purpose of inciting violence and obstructing Congress in engaging in its constitutionally mandated legislative business of certifying the electoral college results of the 2020 election,” the resolution states. “He incited a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C. to violently attack the United States Capitol while both chambers of Congress were in session, saying ‘You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.'”

“After those supporters had violently breached the Capitol, he put out a further statement repeating his false claims of election fraud and telling the members of the mob, ‘We love you, you’re very special.'”

“Donald Trump incited a violent mob to descend upon the legislative branch, all in an attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election and undermine the integrity of our democracy,” said Rep. Jones in a statement. “We must ensure that this is nothing more than a last gasp for Donald Trump and his Republican co-conspirators in the House and Senate.”

Out Representatives Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Mark Pocan (D-WI) are listed among the co-sponsors of the resolution.

Out Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) tweeted that she has joined the resolution as well. She encouraged the Cabinet to use the 25th Amendment of the Constitution – which allows a majority of the Cabinet to “declare the president unable to carry out his duties” – to remove Trump as well.

Every day that President Trump remains in Office is a threat to our nation. If the Cabinet does not invoke the 25th Amendment, then Congress must take action. I’ve joined the articles of impeachment resolution offered by @davidcicilline, @RepTedLieu and @RepRaskin. https://t.co/ShrdnLAR31 — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) January 7, 2021

Out Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) also tweeted that he is signing on to the articles of impeachment.

“Trump must be held to account,” Maloney said. “You are either with the U.S. Constitution or you are with that mob.”

NEW: I’ve signed on to @RepCicilline, @RepTedLieu & @RepRaskin’s articles of impeachment calling for Trump’s removal from office & barring him from holding elected office again. Trump must be held to account. You are either with the US Constitution or you are with that mob. https://t.co/Kc8tvwQ6TB — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) January 8, 2021

Out Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) tweeted a video explaining why “Trump must be impeached and convicted immediately.”

“He has shown himself to be a deranged demagogue that is a threat to our democracy,” Takano wrote. “Yesterday’s assault and desecration of our temple of democracy, the U.S. Capitol, was a direct result of his words and actions.”

Trump must be impeached and convicted immediately. He has shown himself to be a deranged demagogue that is a threat to our democracy. Yesterday’s assault and desecration of our temple of democracy, the U.S. Capitol, was a direct result of his words and actions. pic.twitter.com/ggSua401zl — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 7, 2021

Out Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) called on the Cabinet to remove Trump through the 25th Amendment as well and said that he should be impeached.

“For the first time in history we have a President who should be impeached twice but because of the time constraints and inaction of Senate Republicans, I urge the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment now,” Davids said. “We will have a new President on January 20th, but we cannot trust Donald Trump to uphold his oath of office over the next 14 days. Our democracy, safety, and security is at stake.”

The Concord Monitor reports that Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) also supports impeachment, saying that the MAGA riots show that Trump “should not serve one more day in office.”

“What we witnessed yesterday should chill Americans to their core,” Pappas said. “Riotous, armed mobs overcame law enforcement and stormed the Capitol, and they attempted to derail American democracy. They did this after being incited and instructed by President Donald J. Trump.”