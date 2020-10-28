Televangelist says Christians have “holy spirit immunity” to COVID like Donald Trump

A televangelist is claiming that Donald Trump is “immune” to the COVID-19 virus because of Jesus.

“I was noticing today – President Trump and his beautiful First Lady – without masks,” said Kenneth Copeland, a member of Trump’s Faith Advisory Council.

Related: Michele Bachmann says “transgender Black Marxists” are trying to “overthrow the United States”

Instead of pointing out the irresponsibility of walking around in public without masks, Copeland said that it proves that “they are immune.”

“This display of our president giving God thanks for helping in that time – and he walked out immune,” Copeland continued, not explaining why Trump was hospitalized for complications stemming from COVID-19 if he was “immune” all along.

“Glory to God. Woo! Thank you, Jesus. Come on man, we’re immune. We’re going through this thing with a holy spirit immunity from the works of the devil.”

Whether all of the over 225,000 Americans who have died so far from the coronavirus pandemic passed away because they weren’t good enough Christians for God to make them “immune” is left as an exercise for viewers, apparently.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland declares that Trump is now immune to COVID-19, which is evidence that Christians are immune to the virus. pic.twitter.com/iw77wZaK8m — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 28, 2020

Kenneth Copeland has been milking the coronavirus pandemic for all it’s worth. Back in March, he claimed he could “cure” people through their televisions.

“Put your hand on that television set,” he said at the time. “Hallelujah. Thank you, Lord Jesus. He received your healing.”

“Now say it: ‘I take it. I have it. It’s mine. I thank you and praise you for it.’ According to the Word of God, I am healed.”

By April, he was telling his followers that the pandemic would be “over much sooner you think” because “Christian people all over this country praying have overwhelmed it.”

“I blow the wind of God on you,” he said, blowing at the camera. “You are destroyed forever, and you’ll never be back. Thank you, God. Let it happen. Cause it to happen.”

His wife Gloria Copeland has been doing this since before the pandemic, too. In 2018, she told her followers not to get a flu shot because “Jesus himself gave us the flu shot.”

“We’ve already had our shot,” she told viewers. “If you say, ‘I don’t have any symptoms of the flu,’ well great, that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Just keep saying ‘I’ll never have the flu. I’ll never have the flu.’ Put words. Inoculate yourself with the word of God.”

In 2013, an outbreak of the measles – which was almost eliminated in the U.S. years ago – was connected to the Copelands’ Eagle Mountain International Church in Texas. Over twenty people caught the disease, and many of them were not vaccinated after receiving what doctors called “bad information” about vaccines at the church.

“You don’t take the word of the guy that’s trying to give the shot about what’s good and what isn’t,” Kenneth had preached in a 2010 broadcast, explaining why people should trust him instead of real doctors.

The Copelands have done well for themselves, earning millions throughout their careers and living in a $6.3 million mansion paid for by the church and using its $20 million private jet for vacations.