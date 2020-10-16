Pete Buttigieg slams Trump’s unhinged town hall performance in a now-viral tweet

Out former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg threw some excellent shade at Republican President Donald Trump last night during Trump’s televised town hall in Miami.

In a tweet that has since been shared over 46,200 times, Buttigieg wrote, “Just imagine turning on the TV, seeing your president, and feeling your blood pressure go down instead of up.”

His tweet was a reference to the dueling televised townhalls between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

While Biden calmly laid out his plans to expand renewable energy infrastructure, address systemic racism in policing and invest in Black communities, Trump refused to answer his moderator’s questions about his COVID-19 infection, defended his habit of sharing fake news stories via social media, and refused to disavow QAnon, an increasingly violent conspiracy theory accusing Democrats and “deep state” agents of overseeing an international Satanist cannibal child sex ring.

Buttigieg’s tweet, which has also racked up over 40,000 retweets and over 300,000 likes since he posted it yesterday evening, is just the latest instance of his newly assumed election season role as Biden’s attack dog, a role he seems to savor.

After becoming part of Biden’s transition team for the White House in early September, Buttigieg has appeared on cable news to deliver absolutely devastating statements about Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus epidemic, Vice President Mike Pence, and Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

When asked recently by MSNBC about allegations that Trump privately informed his friends to make financial investments for the coming epidemic while publicly downplaying its dangerousness to the American people, Buttigieg said, “The president comes from a world where he lives in a building with his name on it, and he doesn’t care how this is gonna affect everyday people. He doesn’t care, certainly, how it’s gonna affect people living in poverty. So as long as he can figure out a way to make sure that his wealthiest friends do well, he’s happy.”

Speaking a week before the vice presidential debate, Buttigieg said of Pence, “I don’t envy the job he’s going to have to do (at the debate)… You’ve got a professed Christian who is going to be in the position of defending the character of a president who got caught sending hush money to a porn star.”

The porn star he alluded to was Stormy Daniels, who Trump allegedly paid $130,000 to keep quiet about their sexual relationship.

Buttigieg made similar comments about Pence on Fox News the day of the actual vice presidential debate, much to the displeasure of the Fox News hosts.

On Monday, Buttigieg shredded Barrett’s defense of “originalism,” a legal approach that tries to interpret constitutional law in line with the original intentions of the white slaveowners who wrote the document back in the 1800s.