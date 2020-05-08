Betty White is coming back to television. Finally there’s good news in 2020.

From plague to environmental disasters, giant murder hornets to Carole Baskin, 2020 has been one giant catastrophe after another. Thankfully, there’s finally some good news.

Betty White is coming back to television.

The 98-year-old beloved icon will appear in a Lifetime channel Christmas movie, the channel has announced.

The unnamed project would have White’s character helping would-be Santas get ready for Christmas. The plot would revolve around the question: Is she actually Mrs. Claus?

White has been an outspoken LGBTQ ally for years.

“I don’t care who anybody sleeps with,” White told Parade magazine in 2010.

“If a couple has been together all that time – and there are gay relationships that are more solid than some heterosexual ones – I think it’s fine if they want to get married. I don’t know how people can get so anti-something. Mind your own business, take care of your affairs, and don’t worry about other people so much.”

Asked why the community loves her so much, White replied, “Gays love old ladies!”