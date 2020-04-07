Texas woman claimed COVID-19 is a media hoax & can be stopped by “faith.” Days later she died.

A Texas woman who mocked the coronavirus pandemic on Facebook as a media hoax has died from COVID-19 two weeks later.

The pandemic is “controlled” by “radical people in powerful places,” Karen Kolbe Sehlke posted. She also added that “cross stitching accidents” have “probably” killed more people than the virus that’s killing thousands of people worldwide.

Related: This is how a proper queen goes to the fridge for a snack during a quarantine

“With deep sadness and Broken Hearts we share with you that Karen Kolb Sehlke, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to all that knew her, went to be with our Lord when she passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 2, 2020,” her friends wrote in a GoFundMe appeal to cover her burial costs.

“Karen became very sick and was admitted to the hospital near her home in Tomball Tx earlier this week. She fought hard until her body just could not fight anymore. Karen was a BRIGHT LIGHT, the LIFE of the party, an amazing friend, but above this a hands on, caring, loving mom and devoted wife.”

Sehlke was a Donald Trump supporter who bought into the GOP messaging that the pandemic was being politicized and overblown in an effort to hurt the president’s re-election chances.

“If you think for one second this ‘pandemic’ is not media driven, and controlled by the radical people in powerful places… well… go back to sleep under the rock you crawled out from,” she wrote. “Wake up!!! This is what the beginning of socialism looks like!”

“They are crashing the stock market to run on a failing economy, because it’s all they have left,” she added.

“You don’t need hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and Lysol. You need common sense, a sense of direction, faith, a will to fight, and of course guns!”

After news of her death spread, the family edited their GoFundMe to remove that she died from COVID-19 and instead said the details of how she died are not public. They noted that her family is in quarantine and people can deliver them food – if they leave it outside the home to prevent the further potential spread of the disease. They’re providing hand sanitizer wipes outside for anyone who delivers food.

The passage asking for food was removed along with the acknowledgement that Sehlke had died from the virus she’d just mocked. There was no update on the health of her husband and two sons.