Shortly before Trump addressed hate group, the leader claimed criticism of him was ‘demonic’

Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council (FRC), thinks criticism of President Trump’s decidedly un-Christian presidency is “demonic.” Trump became the first sitting president to address a hate group this morning when he spoke at their yearly “Values Voters Summit.”

FRC has been designated an official anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and a look at their speaker lineup confirms that attendees will hear from a plethora of some of the most vicious bigots, white supremacists, and religious zealots in the country. The group was handing out a book titled The Hazards of Homosexuality to people when they checked in at the conference.

But on his radio show, Washington Watch, Perkins was much more interested in the other bugaboo of fundamentalist Christians nationwide… rap music. Eminem’s scathing takedown of Trump in a freestyle rap caught the hate group leader’s attention earlier this week and, since Trump loves to hear his defenders say his name in the media, Perkins attacked.

“I was watching this tirade he went on—what they call rap,” Perkins told listeners. “I don’t know how they call that a talent. But it was demonic, he was demonic on his attack on President Trump.”

“I was at the White House today, and it’s like they’re under siege by the left. Folks, you need to pray for him.”





