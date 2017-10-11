Terry Crews reveals he was groped by a Hollywood executive amid Harvey Weinstein scandal

Terry Crews

Actor Terry Crews has taken to Twitter to share a difficult story in an attempt to stand on the side of women who have experienced sexual assault by a powerful man and felt they had to stay quiet.

Crews said the stories coming out about Harvey Weinstein sexually harassing women is bringing up bad memories for him. Weinstein was fired from the company he co-founded, The Weinstein Company, on Sunday.

Crews shared that he was groped by a Hollywood executive last year while at an event with his wife. He said he knows why women are afraid to come forward, noting the power imbalance, the fact that many won’t believe you, and that it could hurt your ability to make a living in the business.

He said he “let it go” because he didn’t want to be ostracized, calling it “par for the course when the predator has power and influence.”

He added that Weinstein is “not the only perpetrator,” and that the problem extends well beyond the entertainment industry.

Read the complete Twitter thread below.

