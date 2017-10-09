What if straight couples got treated like gay people when they went on vacation?

It’s a world many could not fathom, one where straight couples are questioned, harassed, and discriminated against while trying to relax together on vacation.

That reality is one that all too many gay couples face, a new study from Virgin Holidays shows.

One of its depressing findings: Only five percent of LGBTQ couples feel comfortable showing affection while on holiday, compared to 84 percent of straight couples.

Two thirds of LGBTQ couples reported not even feeling comfortable with a simple action like applying sunscreen to their partner’s back.

A third experienced judgment and ridicule, like being stared at, laughed at, or verbally abused.

One in ten reported being threatened with physical violence.

Virgin partnered with ATTN to show what it would be like if the situation were reversed, and straight couples experienced the same type of treatment.

If it looks funny or unfair to see straight couples treated this way, perhaps it will help drive the message home that no one should have to deal with this kind of behavior, whether they are on vacation or not.

Check out the video below.

“At Virgin Holidays, we believe everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, has the right to be whoever they are, wherever they are,” Richard Branson said. “That’s why it is shocking that in today’s society some of us can’t even enjoy a simple holiday without fear of discrimination. It’s fantastic that Virgin Holidays are raising awareness around this important issue.”

“Holidays should be relaxing, fun and full of adventure. Unfortunately for LGBT+ people this still isn’t always the case,” Joe Thompson, managing director at Virgin Holidays said. “We want everyone to take on the world and that’s why we’re working with one of the biggest issues driven publishers to continue to raise awareness of the issues faced by LGBT+ travelers on holiday, and to work with our partners abroad, to give customers the best experience possible.”





