Ricky Martin gets emotional talking about Puerto Rico on ‘Ellen’

Ricky Martin appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show to plea for viewers to send money for disaster relief in Puerto Rico.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am from Puerto Rico and right now Puerto Rico is suffering,” he said. “We were destroyed by a hurricane and it’s been very difficult right now.”

“There is no water, there is no electricity, there is no food. There is no medicine. There is no diesel for the generators that will make the hospital work. People are dying.”

So, as a Puerto Rican, as the American that I am, I’m here to ask for your help.”

He went on to say that he wasn’t able to contact his family for five days and that he can’t get his father – who needs medical attention – out of the country because almost no planes are going to the island.

Ellen then presented Martin with an $80,000 check from General Mills.





