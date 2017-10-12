Randy Rainbow’s latest hilarious parody turns Despacito into ‘desperate Cheeto’

It has been too long since Randy Rainbow had a sit-down with “old friend” Donald Trump, whom he learns is still president.

“You’ve had a rough week, for about a year now,” Rainbow says, launching right back into it like old friends do.

Trump defends his paper towel tossing in Puerto Rico – The best towels, bigly appreciated! – which sends Rainbow into musical reflection, parodying “Despacito.”

Watch below, you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll ask, “Seriously, how long until 2020? Can we get this impeachment thing going already? Mueller?…Mueller?”





