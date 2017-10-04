This PSA created by LGBT teens is going viral for all the right reasons

A group of New Zealand teenagers have put together an amazing spot highlighting the phrase “That’s so gay” as the insult it is. But instead of your usual cast of LGBT people “straight” out of central casting, the kids from Rainbow Youth opted to go a different route.
They used farmers instead.
We're SUPER stoked to finally share with you our very first national ad campaign! We chose to address something small that contributes to much larger issues – homophobia, biphobia and transphobia. Keep your ears open for the radio version on Mai FM, The Edge, George FM and other MediaWorks brands.We're incredibly grateful to the teams at the MediaWorks Foundation, Y&R NZ and Eight for generously volunteering their creativity and resources to this awesome project.Check out our ally tips here: https://www.ry.org.nz/allies/
