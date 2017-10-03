PHOTOS: Pop star Sam Smith captured making out with handsome actor in NYC

Sam Smith’s dry spell looks to be over: The pop star has been photographed making out with none other than 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.

my newest otp: sam smith and brandon flynn 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Jhobzv86QQ — vic (@heavenlyclfford) October 3, 2017

TMZ reports the two artists were seen taking a romantic walk through New York‘s Greenwich Village and sharing several intimate kisses.

I remember Brandon from 13RW is the guy who loves Camila's music remember CITC. And Sam Smith a fan too. A Couple. They look so cute pic.twitter.com/z9R9tumMwj — Selena✖Camila. 🥀 (@lupe_2m) October 3, 2017

Smith recently released a new track “Too Good at Goodbyes” on Sept. 8.

“It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out,” he says of the song, “and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”

“The song is about me and about a relationship that I was in,” he told Beats 1. “I think I’m even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour… I’m insanely single.”

SHUT UP SAM SMITH AND THE GUY FROM 13 REASONS WHY pic.twitter.com/LboFz7tbgJ — Kiersten 💛🎃 (@HausOfKiersten) October 3, 2017

Well, it looks like his love life is certainly back on track, no?

Smith has a lot to celebrate right now: On the heels of a new album, he’ll be the musical guest on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

oh my god sam smith and brandon flynn are dating i'm shitting glitter atm 😩😭💖 pic.twitter.com/B9IyryPsnU — nik (@nickelohdeon) October 3, 2017

Is it possible the two are making an intentional statement as they kiss and hold hands in front of the cameras? Make America Gay Again!





