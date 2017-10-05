Oprah & Ellen caused mayhem when they went grocery shopping together

Can you imagine going grocery shopping and running into Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey? The two celebrities caused mayhem in a California grocery store as they joked their way down the aisles, but they made their biggest score at the checkout line.

When one random shopper gets excited to meet the two of them, Ellen and Oprah take a peek at her full cart and cute-as-a-button daughter and make a quick decision. Not only do they pay for her groceries, they drive her home in her own car and make them dinner.

Watch this and try not to giggle. We dare you.





