Nazi fliers are being mailed to Jewish businesses in New York City & Los Angeles

Threatening anonymous fliers are being mailed to homes and businesses across New York City emblazoned with a swastika and touting President Trump’s nationalistic slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

The fliers, which include the phrases “Negroes And Faggots Must Burn In Hell” and “Juden raus” (German for “Jews, get out.).

At least seven businesses in New York and one in Los Angeles have received the fliers so far. The cowardly senders did not include a return address and so far no one has determined who is sending them.

This happened in Brooklyn today, October 3, 2017. I have no words. My friends, if you're silent you are complicit. 😰 Posted by Blimi Marcus on Tuesday, October 3, 2017





