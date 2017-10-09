Kat Von D is about to launch a makeup line inspired by Divine & you need to see it

Kat Von D is about to launch a makeup palette inspired by the colorful and iconic aesthetic of Divine and it sounds like it’s going to be fabulous.

Divine, who became a household name in drag thanks primarily to her role in John Waters films, embraced an exaggerated persona, and a look to match, including bold primary colors and her trademark winged eyeliner realness.

Von D told HelloGiggles back in August that while it was too early to reveal too much, the Divine inspired kit was coming:

As much as I’m dying to spill the beans, it’s a bit early in the game to give away all details, but yes. We are definitely in production to release a Kat Von D x Divine collection — and it’s going to be fucking awesome.

It seems her boyfriend, Cody Carlson, spilled the beans on a preview of the new palette, in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

We admit we’re getting tired of waiting, but we believe it will be worth the wait.

What would you guys think if Kat Von D Beauty created a #Divine collection?! 💙 A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:08am PDT





