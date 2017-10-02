This gay couple got engaged at a Major League Baseball game & the crowd loved it

A gay couple got engaged in front of thousands of cheering baseball fans at a game between the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates, and the video is giving us life.
At first it looks like little more than a lucky fan in the right seat getting a special prize, a baseball, from Nationals mascot Screech.
When the winning fan looks down at the ball, he appears to read a message written on it, before you can see him say the words, “Oh my God!” His partner then takes a knee, holding out a ring.
And with that the couple, Ty Fleming and Tyler Garrison, became engaged, to the delight of fans, who applauded as they hugged and kissed.
Watch the sweet moment below.
