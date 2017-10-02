This gay couple got engaged at a Major League Baseball game & the crowd loved it

A gay couple got engaged in front of thousands of cheering baseball fans at a game between the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates, and the video is giving us life.

At first it looks like little more than a lucky fan in the right seat getting a special prize, a baseball, from Nationals mascot Screech.

When the winning fan looks down at the ball, he appears to read a message written on it, before you can see him say the words, “Oh my God!” His partner then takes a knee, holding out a ring.

And with that the couple, Ty Fleming and Tyler Garrison, became engaged, to the delight of fans, who applauded as they hugged and kissed.

Watch the sweet moment below.





This Story Filed Under