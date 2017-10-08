Gal Gadot kisses Kate McKinnon in ‘Wonder Woman’ spoof

Gal Gadot, who starred in the recent Wonder Woman movie, hosted Saturday Night Live last night.

In one sketch, Gadot and SNL lampoon the lack of queer representation in Wonder Woman. Two lesbian women – Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon – are drifting through the Mediterranean Sea and wash up on Wonder Woman’s home island of Themyscira. They’re pretty excited to be on the island of the Amazons, until they find out that they’re all straight.

“It’s like we’re in a porn but the plumber is just genuinely there to fix the pipes,” Bryant quipped.





