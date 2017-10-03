Ellen calls for people to hold onto hope & love after mass shooting in Las Vegas

As the nation struggles to cope with its latest mass shooting, the most deadly in modern history, Ellen DeGeneres is hoping we don’t give up and lose sight of all the good that is still in the world.

She took that message to the masses on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday.

“I am hoping we can fill this room with prayers and hope, that’s what I want right now,” she said.

She added that her “heart is broken for everyone affected” by the shooting in Las Vegas, that took 50 lives and injured hundreds more.

“There is so much going on in the world right now, people are recovering from hurricanes, the devastation in Puerto Rico, and then something like this happens,” DeGeneres continued. “I don’t know about you, but I feel sad, I feel anxious, I feel helpless, and it’s very easy to lose hope.”

“But we cannot do that,” she said. “We cannot do that. I always say there’s a lot more good in the world than there is bad, and I continue to believe that. And that is what we have to focus on.”

“You look in Las Vegas, and people were helping each other,” she added.

“It is hard to do a show on a day like this,” she admitted. “When I wake up [sic] today, I think, how am I gonna do a show? But it’s also days like this that I appreciate my job more than ever, because I get to focus and shine a light on people that do good in the world.”

The world is full of amazing people. Good will always win. Love will always win. pic.twitter.com/dT3s2NpWMB — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 3, 2017

DeGeneres then ran clips of people featured on her show doing good, to help drive home the message, as you can see in the longer clip below.





