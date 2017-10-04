Brooke Shields: Donald Trump came on to me in the creepiest way possible

When Brooke Shields sat down with Andy Cohen on the set of “Watch What Happens Live,” little did she know she’d end up telling the host about the most cringe-worthy come-ons she’d endured. Are you surprised it came from Donald Trump?

“I was on location during a movie, and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce,” Shields told Cohen, “and said, ‘I really think we should date, because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man, and the people would love it.’”

Her response to the Groper-In-Chief is classic.





