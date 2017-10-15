This ad campaign shows clothed women and nude men. People are freaking out.

Women’s clothing brand Suistudio USA has a series of ads that reverse common gender roles.

The “Not Dressing Men” campaign shows women clothed and looking at the camera, while male models are naked and don’t have faces.

Enjoy this power suit ladies. After all, we’re not dressing men. #SUISTUDIO #NOTDRESSINGMEN #womensstyle #officewear A post shared by SUISTUDIO (@suistudio) on Oct 10, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

The campaign is a statement about how women are often presented as disembodied sex objects in clothing ads.

“There is nothing wrong with sex, the naked human body, and the inclusion of that in a campaign. Sex is a big part of fashion,” Suistudio USA vice president Kristina Barricelli told UpWorthy. “The problem is that in recent history, we haven’t seen a naked man objectified in the background. How strange! Why not?”

In the Buff. It’s time to go nude. #SUISTUDIO #NOTDRESSINGMEN #womeninbusiness #officewear A post shared by SUISTUDIO (@suistudio) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Of course, some people on social media just don’t get it. “I don’t like thins thing. Very sexist,” one person commented on Instagram.

Another person wrote, apparently unironically, “I’m sure if the roles were reversed and this was published there would be a backlash from females saying that they are being sexualised, objectified, abused and so on. But somehow it is ok to do the said things to males, I mean we are strong, we can take shit and keep quiet. I mean we have no feelings and we can’t be hurt. Hypocrites.”

Discover Suistudio’s first campaign. We specialise in suits, but we’re not dressing men. #SUISTUDIO #NOTDRESSINGMEN A post shared by SUISTUDIO (@suistudio) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

That just proves the point. The way men are portrayed in these ads is terrible, and that’s why these folks are freaking out.

But in so many other ads, women are shown as naked sex objects, and these people don’t care because it’s so normal to them.

Browse our latest collection online now. We specialise in suits, but we’re not dressing men. #SUISTUDIO #NOTDRESSINGMEN A post shared by SUISTUDIO (@suistudio) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

That’s how privilege works – not only are men generally portrayed as cool and powerful in ads while women are sex objects, people are taught to empathize more with men so they freak out if anyone questions this power dynamic.

It’s a self-reinforcing system.

Having power suiting at its core, our latest collection is a paradox of powerful and playful, it’s a no-fuss look that means business. #SUISTUDIO #NOTDRESSINGMEN A post shared by SUISTUDIO (@suistudio) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:56am PDT





