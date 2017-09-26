Wanda Sykes has the perfect solution to get Trump to pay attention to Puerto Rico

Comedian and actress Wanda Sykes has a genius idea to get Trump to pay attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico following dual hits from Hurricanes Irma and Maria. As the “world’s most powerful toddler” continues to rage about football teams and flags, maybe she’s onto something.

Dear NFL players, please go to Puerto Rico and kneel to trick @realDonaldTrump into focusing on what the fuck he should be focusing on. — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) September 25, 2017





