Trump is charging Puerto Rican hurricane victims to be evacuated

Just when you thought the Trump administration couldn’t be more craven and despicable, they come up with another way to dumbfound you. After ignoring the worsening humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico for days in favor of attacking the NFL on Twitter, Trump is adding insult to injury.

While the President finally announced today that he will waive the Jones Act that prevented foreign countries from carrying freight between US ports, thereby cutting off critically needed fuel, food and water from Puerto Rican residents, after previously waiving the law for Houston and Florida after hurricanes merely weeks earlier.

The administration is still holding firm, however, that anyone evacuated by a “U.S.-government coordinated transport, including charter and military flights” must pay the cost of their travel. Residents will be charged “the price of the last commercial one-way, full-fare (not discounted) economy ticket prior to the crisis.”

Evacuees are being forced to sign a promissory note that they will repay the debt and must surrender their passports until the “loan” is repaid.

To put that in perspective most tourists who went to the island and were stuck, would have to pay much more than the economy tickets they purchased to travel to the island originally. For many residents of the poverty-stricken island who have lost their homes, possessions, and jobs, it could take years to repay debt incurred so they didn’t starve to death in the crisis.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has the option to waive the requirement for residents to surrender their passport, but hasn’t. Instead, he’s told evacuees that have scheduled international travel in the future to set up payment arrangements and show proof of their upcoming travel to get their passport back. Because of “ongoing emergencies in the area,” however, no one is available to set up repayment, leaving evacuees stuck with no options.

The administration reportedly made sure to tell evacuees they didn’t need a passport to travel to the United States since they are already US citizens if they still have their identification cards and didn’t lose them in the massive storms that destroyed their homes.

At this point, anyone who thinks Donald Trump is a good President is as stark raving mad as he is.





This Story Filed Under