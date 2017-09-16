This teen was attacked when he confronted a homophobe in the street

A 19-year-old man says that he was punched in the face when he confronted a homophobe tearing down rainbow flags last Tuesday.
The man, identified as former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd’s godson Sean, said that he was attacked at a bus stop on Oxford Street, Bulimba, a suburb of Brisbane. He saw someone tearing down rainbow flags, and he confronted the person.
The Facebook page of Bulimba 4 Marriage Equality said that Sean confronted the man, who was yelling, “I hate fucking faggots.” Sean responded, “That’s OK, I don’t like you.”
The man asked Sean, “did you just call me a homophobe?” and Sean said yes.
The unidentified man then punched Sean.
Rudd posted a picture of Sean to Instagram, calling out the national, non-binding postal referendum on marriage equality for inciting homophobia.
Rudd’s wife tweeted that a bus driver stopped and gave Sean first aid.
The family are so grateful to Brisbane City Council bus driver who stopped, got first aid kit, and looked for perpetrator. https://t.co/5rWwORlayU
Queensland Police confirmed that there was an assault in Bulimba on a 19-year-old.
