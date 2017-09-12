Ted Cruz liked porn on Twitter & everyone is losing it

Senator Ted Cruz started trending on Twitter Monday night, and the reason is as unexpected as it is delicious.

The conservative, anti-LGBTQ, “family values” junior senator from Texas liked a porn video.

That’s right, Cruz’s official Twitter account showed a tweet in his likes that was most decidedly not like the others. The clip, shared by @SexuallPosts, shows a woman stumbling upon a man and woman having sex. She stays to watch, “to her own evident pleasure,” as Newsweek puts it.

The tweet was unliked almost as quickly as it was liked, but the internet is quick with the screenshots and it was too late.

“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” tweeted Catherine Frazier‏, Cruz’s senior communications adviser, apparently unaware that the tweet had been liked by the account, not posted by it.

Naturally, Twitter was here for it:

