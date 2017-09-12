Ted Cruz liked porn on Twitter & everyone is losing it

Senator Ted Cruz started trending on Twitter Monday night, and the reason is as unexpected as it is delicious.

The conservative, anti-LGBTQ, “family values” junior senator from Texas liked a porn video.

That’s right, Cruz’s official Twitter account showed a tweet in his likes that was most decidedly not like the others. The clip, shared by @SexuallPosts, shows a woman stumbling upon a man and woman having sex. She stays to watch, “to her own evident pleasure,” as Newsweek puts it.

The tweet was unliked almost as quickly as it was liked, but the internet is quick with the screenshots and it was too late.

“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” tweeted Catherine Frazier‏, Cruz’s senior communications adviser, apparently unaware that the tweet had been liked by the account, not posted by it.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

Naturally, Twitter was here for it:

Loving Ted Cruz’s new campaign posters pic.twitter.com/2jBoVt3c0w — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz’s new TV ads are surprisingly frank pic.twitter.com/fTIzDbfg7I — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) September 12, 2017

its genuinely heartwarming to me that literally the entire internet can pause to laugh together at ted cruz pounding off — jon hendren (@fart) September 12, 2017

Don't forget to vote in the New York primary today! And that Ted Cruz was spankin' it on 9/11. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 12, 2017

It was only a matter of time before Ted Cruz slipped up and did something that normals do. His fellow lizard overlords will not be pleased. — John Schindler (@20committee) September 12, 2017

This whole Ted Cruz thing wouldn't be a big deal if he wasn't a hypocritical asshole. Lesson: don't be a hypocritical asshole. — Reuben Hubbard (@Reubenhub) September 12, 2017

Me waiting for Ted Cruz to respond to this drama pic.twitter.com/Iy4BBHpyY6 — Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) September 12, 2017





