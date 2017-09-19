Take a look behind the scenes of the new Will & Grace reboot

The premiere (?) of the reboot of the classic TV show Will & Grace is fast approaching and the Human Rights Campaign is taking us behind the scenes.

After the cast reunited for a brief internet short tied to the last election, the online reaction spurred so much interest, NBC greenlit an official reboot. Two seasons have been ordered already.

Join the cast and producers as they reflect on the original show and let us know if you’ll be watching in the comments. (And if you don’t like HRC on Facebook, you should do that too.)

Will & Grace: Journey to Now It’s finally time to celebrate the long anticipated return of Will & Grace! As we continue our fight for full equality, take a moment to be inspired by this behind-the-scenes video and spread the word about Will & Grace’s return on September 28. Posted by Human Rights Campaign on Monday, September 18, 2017





