Stupid things straight guys say to bi guys

Bisexuality is not a hard concept to grasp, but you wouldn’t know it based on the litany of stupid and at times downright offensive questions that get thrown the bi community’s way.

In honor of Bi Week, YouTuber La’Ron Readus created a hilarious video of what it’s like to be a bisexual man in a heteronormative world.

Questions like, “So does everyone turn you on,” and, “So that means you’re in an open relationship, right?” are just some of those found in the video, and with which bi guys everywhere are all too familiar.

Watch it below.





