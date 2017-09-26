Ricky Martin launches crowdfunding relief effort for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

Out pop star Ricky Martin is appalled at the lackluster response to the complete devastation of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. The Trump administration has mostly ignored the American citizens trapped in the territory – including leaving the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked in port at Newport News, Virginia.

Martin is joining a list of celebrities stepping up to help out. He has started a crowdfunder to raise badly needed money for the island and got things started with a $100,000 donation of his own. Almost $400,000 has been raised so far.

Jennifer Lopez teamed up with her husband, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, and her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. Lopez has pledged $1 million in relief herself.

If you’d like to join the efforts to help your fellow Americans trapped on an island without electricity or shelter, you can donate through Martin’s fundraiser. If you can’t afford to donate right now, consider going to the page and sharing a link on your personal social media accounts.





