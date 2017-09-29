Race to watch: Kyrsten Sinema announces run for Senate in 2018

Centrist democrat Kyrsten Sinema has announced she will challenge Jeff Flake for his seat in the Senate. The bisexual congresswoman from Arizona has been in office since 2013.

Sinema is easily the most conservative member of the queer congressional brigade. She has voted in line with the Trump administration 49% of the time according to FiveThirtyEight, making her the “the third-most GOP-friendly Democrat so far this year.”

Flake, however, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, but has still voted in line with Trump’s agenda 92% of the time.

Both Flake and Sinema would likely face primary challengers.





