The Pope seems OK with same-sex civil unions

In a new book entitled Politics and Society, Pope Francis seems to endorse same-sex civil unions.

According to New Ways Ministry, a pro-LGBTQ Catholic organization, the Pope says that while he opposes marriage equality, he does favor same-sex unions.

Marriage between people of the same sex? ‘Marriage’ is a historical word. Always in humanity, and not only within the Church, it’s between a man and a woman… we cannot change that. This is the nature of things. This is how they are. Let’s call them “civil unions.”

New Ways Ministry says that this is a “declarative endorsement” of civil unions. I wouldn’t go so far – he seems pretty tolerant of the idea but he is not actually advocating that countries pass civil union legislation for same-sex couples.

Pope Francis has made his opposition to marriage equality perfectly clear, opposing it as an archbishop in Argentina and saying that anti-gay protestors in Mexico were merely in favor of “family and life.” Last year, he said that “procreation” was the foundation of marriage and reiterated his opposition to equal rights.

While he has not previously opposed same-sex civil unions as pope, he hasn’t been supportive either. In 2014, he said that Catholic Church would have to “evaluate” civil unions.

The pope went on to denounce transgender people yet again in the book.

It’s true that behind it there is a gender ideology. In books also, children are learning that they can choose their own sex. Why is sex, being a woman or a man, a choice and not a fact of nature? This favors this mistake.

This is an old line for Pope Francis. Last year, he made the same comment that schools are teaching children “that everyone can choose their gender.” He has not named any of these schools.





