New poll shows majority wish Barack Obama were president still

President Donald Trump‘s fragile ego may not survive a new survey from Public Policy Polling that shows a majority of respondents wish former president Barack Obama was still in office. And that’s not the end of the bad news for Trump.

52% of respondents said they wished Obama was starting his third term. 41% preferred Trump over Obama.

But the real kicker is in the details.

54% of people think Trump is dishonest.

53% think he has not fulfilled his campaign promise to “Make America great again.”

48% of respondents think he should be impeached.

47% of people think Trump is mentally incompetent.

Trump lost every time when respondents were asked whether they had a higher opinion of him or major media outlets. CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, the Washington Post, the New York Times, and ESPN were all seen more favorably and as more trustworthy.

Some of the most interesting data was about immigration.

74% of voters don’t think Trump should kick out undocumented immigrants who were brought here by their parents as children. The President may be trying to kill the DACA program, but the majority of Americans support it – including 52% of Trump voters.

Speaking of the deplorables, only 32% of his supporters think he’ll actually build a wall on the Mexican border. 71% of respondents don’t believe he would ever get Mexico to pay for it. Only 33% of Americans want a wall to be built in the first place.

The only bright spot for Trump in the poll? Republicans still support the bumbling idiot. 61% of Republican voters say they want him to be their candidate in 2020.





