Miley Cyrus got emotional on ‘Ellen’

Miley Cyrus teared up when Ellen asked her about the money she was giving to Hurricane Harvey relief.

The pop star told Ellen that she’s giving $500,000. “You’re amazing,” Ellen said.

“It makes me really upset,” Cyrus said, referring to the hurricane that displaced over 30,000 people. “My grandma’s sitting here, my mom is here, and I go home to my seven dogs. And if I didn’t have that anymore it’d be really hard.”

Earlier this week Ellen announced that she was donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross to help victims in the Houston area.





