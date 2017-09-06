This may be the craziest Trump conspiracy theory yet & we’ve seen a lot lately

Conservative conspiracy theorist and former firefighter turned self-proclaimed prophet Mark Taylor, who claims God told him back in 2011 that Donald Trump would become president, believes he’s onto a sinister plan by the Illuminati, Freemasons, and the media.

Taylor, appearing on Christian talking head Sheila Zilinsky’s radio program, believes people are opposing President Trump not because of his disastrous and bigoted policies, enacted with all the grace of a drunken giraffe trying to climb a spiral staircase while wearing roller skates, but rather due to Satanic sound frequencies that change one’s DNA.

“I believe what happened on November 8, is the enemy has literally sent out a frequency,” Taylor said, “and it agitated and took control, basically, of those who have their DNA that was turned over to the enemy. That’s what’s happening. The Illuminati, the Freemasons, all these people, their main goal is to change the DNA of man, and they’re doing it through these frequencies, through the bombardment.”

Taylor added that “the mainstream news media and rock and roll music” are putting out these same frequencies.

“This is why when you watch the news media, you get agitated. It creates fear, it creates panic,” Taylor said.

He went on to inform listeners that the media is broadcasting its audio at 440 Hz, claiming it has been found to “damage your body organs, which is why everyone is getting sick” adding it “also changes your DNA, which is the goal of the Freemasons, the Illuminati. They want you (as) part of that Illuminati bloodline.”

Taylor added that he is receiving emails from Christians saying they are being ignored by friends and family over their support of Trump, which he also claimed is due to their DNA “being controlled by the enemy.”





