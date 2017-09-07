Check out this college scholarship program for LGBTQ student equality

As students return for the fall semester, they can now look forward to a lot more than term papers, history lectures and dorm parties. Until Sept. 22, college students aged 18 and older are eligible to enter mobile giant AT&T’s Live Proud on Campus Scholarship Contest, which aims to increase “equality, visibility and acceptance” in higher education everywhere.

The contest provides a $10,000 scholarship to three students who submit a video pitch explaining their idea for a project that supports the campus community.

Sounds like a pretty good idea to us.

Here’s what you need to do to be eligible to win.

Create a video pitch detailing a project that will make your campus more accepting. Submit the proposal to att.net/liveproud by the deadline, Sept 22.

Your video will be judge in online voting by the public, based on how likely it will be to actually help the cause. Winners are announced on Oct 16., which also is Spirit Day, a nationwide event dedicated to combating youth bullying.

Three winners will receive the $10,000 scholarship package, $2,500 in start up funding, and a semester-long mentorship at Washington, DC’s Human Rights Campaign, which will help launch the idea on your campus during the spring semester in 2018.

Let the competition begin by submitting your video!

AT&T is a sponsor of LGBTQ Nation





This Story Filed Under