Barack Obama’s beautiful tribute to Edie Windsor will leave you in tears

Marriage equality hero Edie Windsor passed away yesterday at age 88 and the internet was quickly flooded with tributes to the civil rights icon. None, however, reached the heights of former President Barack Obama‘s heartfelt memorial.

Obama's Facebook post with photo is below.

America’s long journey towards equality has been guided by countless small acts of persistence, and fueled by the… Posted by Barack Obama on Tuesday, September 12, 2017





