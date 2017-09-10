90210’s Brian Austin Green defends his son wearing dresses

Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green responded to internet comments made about his son.

Green is married to actress Megan Fox, and they have three kids together. Fox posted a picture on Instagram of their 4-year-old son Noah wearing a dress, which led to vitriol in the comments.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

“A man can’t be a woman and a woman can’t be a man Poor kid is gonna think he can be a girl,” one anonymous commenter wrote.

Now, in an interview with Hollywood Pipeline, Green responds to those critics.

“My son, you know, he’s 4,” Green said. “And I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree, they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s 4, and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it.”

“I feel like at 4 or 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome.”





This Story Filed Under