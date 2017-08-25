Transgender crosswalk hits the streets of Calgary for pride

Transgender crosswalk in Calgary. Twitter, Janet Lore

Two new crosswalks have appeared in Calgary in time for pride, one rainbow and one with the transgender pride colors.

It is the first time that the city has painted a trans pride crosswalk, and becomes the third Canadian city to do so, after after Whitehorse and Lethbridge. The one in Lethbridge is the first permanent transgender crosswalk.

The crosswalks in Calgary can be found at 4 St. and 17 Ave. S.W.

“It’s quite a positive and supportive statement for our city to have that done,” Jason Kingsley, president and executive producer of Calgary Pride, said.

“The external perception is still really that we’re a conservative, kind of redneck, cowboy kind of town. And the fact that Calgary has a transgender flag ahead of Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and some of the other larger cities in Canada I think really says a lot about us and who we are as Calgarians and as Albertans,” Kingsley told the CBC.

