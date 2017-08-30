Pranksters stock Trump Tower gift shop with hilarious ‘souvenirs’ like a Klan hood

For a little while, Trump supporters could pick up some unusual and hilarious souvenirs at Trump Tower. Pranksters placed several fake items “for sale” in the building’s gift shop and they are amazing.

From photos of Vladimir Putin to KKK hoods, the NYC-based artists responsible pulled out all the stops. Also included: sealed packages of pee-proof sheets and a postcard of “America’s 45th President Vladimir Putin.”

“We thought the tourists coming in to buy some stuff, especially people from other countries, should get the whole story of who the president is, because the items in the Trump store don’t accurately reflect the person,” one of the artists told Gothamist.

“Every time you think you’re going to get Trump on something, he outdoes the parody,” explained the tipster. “He hasn’t started selling white hoods yet, but after that batshit speech he gave two floors up—well if there’s enough money to be made, he’d probably start.”

Indeed.

i maybe ruined this, but for a brief moment there were KKK hoods & piss proof sheets in the trump tower gift shop https://t.co/9Y15adfVve pic.twitter.com/oxifkCedMg — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) August 29, 2017

PRANK OF THE CENTURY! Tricksters Stocked Trump Tower Gift Shop With Gift Options ‘For… https://t.co/XM2cmqmU3u pic.twitter.com/tX5Kq9FKBE — Tiffany Willis (@tiffany_willis) August 29, 2017





